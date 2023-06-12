AIADMK to meet BJP leaders on LS Seat sharing

Chennai: AIADMK is getting ready for a detailed talks with BJP on seat sharing issue fo r 2024 Lok Sabha poll. This development comes just a day after the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah visit to Chennai.

While in the open, the BJP has claimed to contest 25 Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu of the total 39, the grapevine is that it would be satisfied with 11 seats.

This will lead to several senior AIADMK leaders contesting the polls and sources in the party told IANS that the meeting would be held to start the ball rolling regarding the seats to be contested and strategy for each seat.

The BJP is also closely watching the moves of expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) who is a force to reckon with in South Tamil Nadu especially in Madurai, Theni, Tirunelveli districts.

Former interim general secretary of the AIADMK and close aide of late Chief Minister, J. Jayalalithaa, V.K. Shashikala is also in the radar of the BJP. She is also a Thevar and like OPS holds clout in Southern districts of the state.

With the DMK already commencing its campaign targeting all the 40 Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the AIADMK is convening a meeting with the BJP to have a rough idea on the number of seats each party would contest.