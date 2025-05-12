AIIMS Bhopal Student Dies by Suicide At AFMC Pune Amid Academic Stress

In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old first-year medical student from AIIMS Bhopal, identified as Utkarsh Mahadev Shingne, allegedly died by suicide at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune on Monday morning.

A native of Maharashtra’s Beed district, Utkarsh was visiting AFMC to attend a cultural festival held on May 8. According to the Pune police, before taking the drastic step, he posted a suicide note as his WhatsApp display picture, which alerted his family early in the morning.

Concerned by the note and unable to reach him by phone, his relatives quickly contacted the Pune police control room around 6:15 a.m. A team from Wanavdi police station immediately responded and began a search of the AFMC campus. He was discovered in the common bathroom of the boys’ hostel.

Senior police inspector Satyajit Admane reported that Utkarsh was found unconscious, seated on a commode, surrounded by blood. He was declared dead by AFMC doctors at the scene. A knife, believed to have been used in the act, was recovered along with some personal items.

Initial investigations revealed that Utkarsh had been undergoing treatment for depression linked to academic stress for over a year at AIIMS Bhopal. Police believe he purchased the knife online and used it to end his life.

The authorities have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) at Wanavdi police station and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway to understand the circumstances that led to the incident.