AIR DG praises ‘Kumbhwani’ FM channel

Mahakumbh Nagar, Prayagraj: Pragya Paliwal Gaur, the Director General of All India Radio, praised Akashvani’s special FM channel “Kumbhwani” (103.5 MHz) for becoming an effective medium to disseminate information about Mahakumbh to devotees.

On Friday, she visited the multimedia exhibition organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the Mahakumbh Mela. The exhibition, themed “Janbhagidari se Jankalyan”, showcases the achievements, schemes, and programmes of the Government of India over the past decade through various digital mediums.

The Director General described the exhibition as a remarkable blend of mythology and modernity, noting that it effectively informs devotees about the public welfare schemes of the Central Government in an engaging manner. During her visit, she also inspected stalls related to the PM Internship, the Publications Department, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The Director General also mentioned that special commentary was broadcast on Kumbhwani during the Amrit Snan, keeping devotees informed about the ongoing activities at Mahakumbh. Moreover, the FM radio broadcasts have been linked to the public address system at Mahakumbh, allowing attendees to receive immediate updates.