Air Force Day: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Salute Air Warriors

India is celebrating the 93rd anniversary of its Air Force today, October 8.

The top leaders of the army, navy, and air force went to the National War Memorial to remember the brave soldiers.

The Air Force Chief said Air Force Day is for the heroes who protect our sky.

The President of India also sent good wishes to all Air Force members and their families. She praised the Air Force for being brave and helpful during disasters. She hopes the Air Force does well in future missions.

Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi also took to X to send wishes.

"Heartfelt greetings and salute to the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. Your courage in safeguarding our skies and unwavering dedication inspire us all. We honour your unparalleled valour, sacrifices, and selfless service to the nation. Jai Hind," he wrote on X.

"Greetings to all the courageous Air Warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force epitomises bravery, discipline and precision. They have played a vital role in safeguarding our skies, including during the most challenging situations. Their role during natural calamities is also very commendable. Their commitment, professionalism and indomitable spirit continue to make every Indian proud," reads a post on his X account.












