Air India diverts flight, suspends Tel Aviv route

New Delhi: Air India has suspended flights to Israel's capital Tel Aviv for the next two days following the Houthi rebels' missile attack at the Ben Gurion airport .

A flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv was diverted to Abu Dhabi after the incident, the airlines said in a statement. Air India has also assured that those with valid tickets will be offered a waiver or an option to reschedule. The decision, Air India said, has been taken to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

"Air India flight AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv of 4 May 2025 was diverted to Abu Dhabi after an incident at Ben Gurion airport this morning. The flight has landed normally in Abu Dhabi and will soon return to Delhi. Consequently, our operations to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended with immediate effect till 6 May 2025, to ensure the safety of our customers and staff. Our staff on ground is assisting customers and helping them with alternative arrangements," the airline said in a statement.

"Customers booked on our flights with valid tickets between 4 and 6 May 2025 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling or full refunds for cancellation. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority," it added.

Four people were injured after a missile fired from Yemen landed near the main terminal of Ben Gurion airport. The missile strike briefly halted operations at the airport. Authorities later said the operations had resumed.