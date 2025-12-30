GP results keep flame of hope burning for independents in RR district

Rangareddy: In the recent gram panchayat elections in Ranga Reddy district, merely four independents of a total 526 seats, got elected as sarpanches against all odds.

Almost three independents in Maheshwaram constituency were declared elected, while one in Kalwakurthy constituency secured victory.

Three independents in Maheshwaram constituency--Pothula Mallamma (Ameerpet GP), Bakkani Laxmamma (Kalwakole) and Deshapaga Narsimha (Nandupally) were declared elected, while Nenavath Devi in Kubhya thanda GP of Kalwakurthi constituency too romped to victory.

As per the overall results announced by the authorities, the Congress got 268, BRS 166 and BJP 45, besides 47 others. Of the 526 GPs in all the eight constituencies across the district, Shadnagar, Kalwakurthy and Maheshwaram gave a tough fight to the ruling Congress.

Of the 153 GP seats in Shadnagar, the Congress secured 81, while the BRS retained 59 seats. The BJP got mere one seat; ten others were elected.

Similarly, there were 103 seats in Kalwakurthy constituency; Forty-eight candidates, having allegiance with the Congress, got elected, while the BRS saw 31 of its supporting candidates registering victory. Five BJP candidates and seven others too were elected.

In Maheshwaram, the Congress bagged 24 out of 65 seats, while the BRS kept hold on 21 seats. The BJP performed well by grabbing 17 seats; none other got any gain. Chevella constituency gave a resounding mandate in favour of the Congress; it bagged 65 GP seats of a total 109 positions, while the BRS managed to secure 28. Nine candidates supported by the BJP got elected, besides seven others. There was a close contest between the Congress and the BRS in Ibrahimpatnam constituency; the former got 37 GP seats, while the pink party secured 24 of a total 75 GPs.