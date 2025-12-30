Commissioner Madhavi to lead statutory inquiry into Tatanagar–Ernakulam Express fire

Hyderabad/Vijayawada: A statutory inquiry has been ordered into the fire that broke out on the Tatanagar–Ernakulam Express (Train No 18189) at Elamanchili Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh during the early hours of Sunday.

The South Central Railway confirmed that the incident was reported at approximately 00:50 hours on December 29, as the train traversed the Visakhapatnam–Vijayawada section.

The blaze, which affected two coaches—B1 and M2—prompted an immediate emergency response from on-board railway staff, who alerted the fire brigade and moved to ensure passenger safety.

Given the severity of the incident, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has initiated a formal probe to determine the root cause of the fire and evaluate if safety protocols were strictly followed.

The inquiry will be spearheaded by Madhavi, Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Central Circle, Secunderabad. The proceedings are scheduled to take place on 31 December 2025 and 1 January 2026 at the Electric Traction Training Centre in Vijayawada. Officials have stated that the investigation will scrutinise all technical, operational, and safety-related factors associated with the fire.

In a move to ensure a thorough investigation, members of the public who possess relevant knowledge or evidence regarding the accident are invited to testify. Individuals can appear in person before the Commissioner during the scheduled dates in Vijayawada or submit written statements to the CRS office at Rail Nirman Bhavan, Secunderabad.

Information can also be shared via the official contact number provided by the Railway Safety Commissioner’s office. South Central Railway authorities have reiterated their commitment to passenger safety, assuring that stringent action will be taken based on the final findings of the statutory report.