End of Ukraine war ‘very close’
Says Trump after meeting Zelensky in Florida
Palm Beach: US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were “getting a lot closer, maybe very close” to an agreement to end the war in Ukraine, while acknowledging that the fate of the disputed Donbas region remains a key unresolved issue.
The two leaders spoke at a joint news conference after meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Sunday afternoon.
Both leaders reported progress on two of the most contentious issues in peace talks – security guarantees for Ukraine and the division of eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region that Russia has sought to capture.
Next Story
Woman injured in stabbing attack in Tokyo, suspect at large
Bengal cop booked for murder over mysterious death of woman home guard, SIT to probe case
Staffer recalls horror of 7-kg gold robbery by armed gang in Karnataka’s Hunsur
25-Year-Old Airline Cabin Crew Member Dies At Gurugram Party; Police Begin Investigation