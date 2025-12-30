  1. Home
End of Ukraine war ‘very close’

  • Created On:  30 Dec 2025 8:34 AM IST
End of Ukraine war ‘very close’
Says Trump after meeting Zelensky in Florida

Palm Beach: US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were “getting a lot closer, maybe very close” to an agreement to end the war in Ukraine, while acknowledging that the fate of the disputed Donbas region remains a key unresolved issue.

The two leaders spoke at a joint news conference after meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Sunday afternoon.

Both leaders reported progress on two of the most contentious issues in peace talks – security guarantees for Ukraine and the division of eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region that Russia has sought to capture.

Ukraine–Russia WarTrumpZelenskyUkraine Peace NegotiationsDonbas DisputeUS Foreign Policy
