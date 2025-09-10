Air India, IndiGo cancel flights to Kathmandu

New Delhi: Air India on Tuesday cancelled four flights between Delhi and Kathmandu amid massive anti-government protests in the neighbouring nation. IndiGo and Nepal Airlines also cancelled their flights from the national capital to Kathmandu on Tuesday as the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal’s capital has been temporarily closed.

A source said one of the flights of Air India returned to the national capital on Tuesday as smoke was noticed at the Kathmandu airport during final approach of the aircraft.