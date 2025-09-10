  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Air India, IndiGo cancel flights to Kathmandu

Air India, IndiGo cancel flights to Kathmandu
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Air India on Tuesday cancelled four flights between Delhi and Kathmandu amid massive anti-government protests in the neighbouring nation....

New Delhi: Air India on Tuesday cancelled four flights between Delhi and Kathmandu amid massive anti-government protests in the neighbouring nation. IndiGo and Nepal Airlines also cancelled their flights from the national capital to Kathmandu on Tuesday as the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal’s capital has been temporarily closed.

A source said one of the flights of Air India returned to the national capital on Tuesday as smoke was noticed at the Kathmandu airport during final approach of the aircraft.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick