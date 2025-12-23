Air India Mumbai flight returns to Delhi after 'serious glitch'

MUMBAI: Mumbai-bound Air India's Boeing 777 aircraft made an emergency landing in the national capital in less than one hour after taking off due to right engine shutdown on Monday morning, according to sources.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will be conducting a probe and the civil aviation ministry has sought details from Air India about the incident. The plane, carrying around 335 people, was airborne for nearly an hour before returning to Delhi. The aircraft made an emergency landing, the sources said.

"The crew operating flight AI887 from Delhi to Mumbai on 22 December decided to return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue as per standard operating procedure," Air India said in a statement.

The aircraft landed safely at Delhi and the passengers and crew have disembarked, the airline said and regretted the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen situation. The civil aviation ministry said it has taken note of the Air India incident involving a technical issue shortly after take-off.