Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi

For details, people can call 011-24610843, 9650391859. A control room has also been set up in Ahmedabad and the numbers are 9978405304/079-23251900. A helpline has also been activated at the Ahmedabad airport and the number is 9974111327. Besides, Air India's dedicated passenger hotline number is 1800 5691 444. Air India's Boeing 787 aircraft carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed soon after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. "In light of the AI 171 crash, an operational control room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate... we are committed to swift response and full support to all affected," the ministry said in a statement. Air India, in a post on X, said it has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. An operational control room has been activated at the ministry to oversee and coordinate all necessary response measures. "For assistance or information, kindly contact: (Delhi Control Room) 011-24610843/ 9650391859... Operation Control Room (Ahmedabad) 9978405304/ 079-23251900," Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a post on X. Of the 242 people who were onboard the aircraft, there were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portugese nationals and one Canadian national