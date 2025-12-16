Air quality worsens in city, turns ‘severe’

New Delhi: Delhi choked under a thick blanket of smog on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 498, which falls in the higher spectrum of ‘severe’ category.

The air quality was ‘severe’ at 38 stations while it was ‘very poor’ at two stations. Jahangirpuri, which recorded an AQI of 498, recorded the worst air quality amongst all 40 stations.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

The AQI in Delhi had climbed to 461 on Sunday and marked the city’s most polluted day this winter and the second-worst December air quality day on record, as weak winds and low temperatures trapped pollutants close to the surface.

The air quality monitoring station at Wazirpur recorded the maximum possible Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 500 during the day, beyond which the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) does not register data. Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain in ‘severe’.

The outlook for the subsequent six days also states that the air is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ band, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS).

The current average wind speed, which is less than 10 kmph is unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature during the day is expected to settle at around 25 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, as air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category across the National Capital Region (NCR), the Delhi High Court on Monday advised members of the Bar and parties-in-person to use the hybrid mode of appearance, wherever convenient, in matters listed before it.

“In view of the prevailing weather conditions, I have been directed to convey that if convenient, Members of the Bar/Parties-in-Person may avail hybrid mode of appearance through videoconferencing facility in their matters listed before the Hon’ble Courts,” said the notification issued by Registrar General Arun Bhardwaj.

The advisory comes on a day when Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 457 in the early morning hours and several areas recording levels close to the mark of 500.

The National Capital woke up to dense smog and poor visibility, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to enforce the strictest curbs under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the NCR.

Earlier on Sunday, the Supreme Court had also issued a similar advisory urging lawyers and litigants to opt for virtual or hybrid hearings amid deteriorating air quality.

The apex court Registry said that the advisory was issued on the directions of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, urging the use of video-conferencing facilities in appropriate cases, if convenient.

On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to urgently list for hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the control of air pollution in Delhi, after amicus curiae and senior advocate Aparajita Singh mentioned it before the CJI Kant-led Bench.

Singh informed the apex court that many schools were circumventing the previous direction that open sports activities must not be held during November and December.

Last month, Justice P.S. Narasimha had urged lawyers to shift to virtual hearings in view of Delhi’s “very, very serious” pollution levels, and cautioned that the situation could cause “permanent damage”.

“Situation is very, very serious! Why are you all appearing here?” Justice Narasimha had remarked.

“We have the virtual hearing facility. Please avail it. This pollution will cause permanent damage,” he added.