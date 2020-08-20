Air Travel is set to become more expensive from September 1. Aviation Secuity Fee Increased

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has decided to charge more aviation security fees (ASF) from domestic and international aircraft passengers from September 1. This information was given by senior government officials on Thursday. This will make air travel more expensive.

The official said that from next month, domestic air passengers will have to pay Rs 160 as ASF instead of Rs 150. At the same time, international travellers will have to pay ASF as $ 5.2 instead of $ 4.85 from September 1.

It is noteworthy that the airlines collect ASF at the time of booking of the ticket and submit it to the government. This amount is used for security arrangements at airports across the country. The ministry also increased the ASF last year. On June 7 last year, the ministry announced that the ASF for domestic passengers would be increased from Rs 130 to Rs 150, while for international passengers, the amount would be $ 4.85 instead of $ 3.25. The new rates came into effect from July 1, 2019.

Significantly, the travel ban imposed due to Covid-19 has had the most impact on the aviation sector and many airlines have taken measures like cut in salary of employees, sending on leave without pay and getting fired as part of cost-cutting measures.