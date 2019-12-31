Ajit Pawar Deputy Chief Minister in Thackerays' government

Mumbai : Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expanded his cabinet by inducting 35 ministers -- including his son Aditya Thackeray -- comprising 25 of Cabinet and 10 of Minister of State rank.

Nationalist Congress Party senior leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister for a record fourth time.

All the new ministers were sworn in this afternoon by Governor B.S. Koshyari outside the Maharashtra Legislature Complex, Nariman Point.

Earlier, Koshyari apparently lost his cool when Congress legislator K.C. Padvi was taking the oath as a Cabinet minister and ordered him to repeat it.

As he read out the oath, Padvi added a few lines beyond the written text given to him which triggered a strong reaction from the Governor.

Getting up from his seat, a visibly irritated Koshyari said loudly: "I cannot accept this. This will not be allowed. Please stick to what is written in the paper.

Senior leaders Sharadji (Pawar), (Mallikarjun) Khargeji are sitting in front. If they say I am saying something wrong, I will not stop you." He ordered Padvi to take the oath again.