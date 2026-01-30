Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: New Footage, Multiple Theories And CID Probe Explained

The plane crash in Baramati that claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others has triggered both political upheaval and multiple investigations, as authorities work to determine what caused the fatal accident.

Ajit Pawar was travelling aboard a Learjet 45 business aircraft on Wednesday morning along with his personal security officer, two pilots, and a cabin crew member when the plane crashed while attempting to land. All five occupants were killed in the incident.

The tragedy has had immediate political repercussions in Maharashtra, with the Nationalist Congress Party now facing an unexpected leadership vacuum. At the same time, investigators are piecing together technical, visual, and eyewitness evidence related to the crash.

The Maharashtra government has directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to probe the crash. The CID inquiry will run alongside the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s technical investigation. Police have also registered an accidental death report, a standard procedure when a high-profile public figure dies in an accident.

Recently released CCTV footage has captured the aircraft’s final moments. The video reportedly shows the jet banking sharply midair before crashing and exploding on impact. The visuals have prompted fresh scrutiny from aviation experts and investigators.

Based on the available footage and early assessments, experts have pointed to three potential scenarios: an aerodynamic stall during landing, a sudden engine failure, or a sharp banking manoeuvre made too close to the ground after a delayed visual of the runway. Officials have cautioned that conclusions will only be drawn after detailed analysis.

Authorities have confirmed the recovery of the aircraft’s black box, which contains flight data and cockpit voice recordings. Investigators are examining this data along with maintenance records and operational details to establish a definitive cause.

Sources familiar with the preliminary probe have indicated that the last words recorded from the cockpit were an exclamation moments before impact. Officials also noted that there were no visible signs of fire before the aircraft touched down.

As investigations continue, both state and central agencies have stressed that conclusions will be based on forensic evidence and technical findings, while the political and personal fallout of the tragedy continues to unfold across Maharashtra.