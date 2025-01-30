Live
Just In
Akharas resume ‘Amrit snan’
Mahakumbh Nagar: Amrit snan, the traditional bathing ritual of akharas that was deferred due to the stampede at Maha Kumbh, resumed on Wednesday. Led by Mahant Ravindra Puri, head of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, the procession of akharas made its way on foot towards the Sangam for the snan.
The procession, notably less grand than usual, began around 2:30 PM.
The Amrit snan was originally scheduled in the early hours of the day but was postponed following the stampede. Multiple people were killed and many injured in a stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said a consensus has been reached with the akharas that they would take the holy dip only after the crowd pressure has decreased at the ghats.
As per tradition of the Kumbh Mela, akharas belonging to the three sects ‘Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen’ take the holy dip in a set sequence following a majestic, awe-inspiring procession to the Sangam Ghat.