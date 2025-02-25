Akshay Kumar takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh

Maha Kumbh : Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday took a holy dip in Sangam at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and lauded the arrangements at the event. The 57-year-old actor said he had also visited Maha Kumbh Mela in 2019 and there has been a massive improvement in the arrangements this time around. “It was an incredible experience. The management this time is outstanding, and I sincerely thank Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In 2019, there were some challenges, but this year, everything is remarkably well-organised,” he said. “The arrangements for the Maha Kumbh are very good and I would like to thank with folded hands all the police personnel and the workers who have taken so much care of everyone,” he added.

Actor Katrina Kaif visited Parmarth Niketan camp and met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati where she was presented with a Lord Shiva idol and a Rudraksha plant.

Actress Sonali Bendre also arrived in Prayagraj with her family to be part of Maha Kumbh and took holy dip at Sangam. She described her experience as deeply “fulfilling” and added that she felt immense peace and positive energy in the sacred atmosphere of Maha Kumbh. Maha Kumbh Mela began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26. Many celebrities have attended the event including Vicky Kaushal, Sonali Bendre, Vijay Deverakonda and others.