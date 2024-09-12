All 70+ to be covered under health insurance

New Delhi: The Union government has approved health coverage to everyone who is 70 and above under the national insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a statement said the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) will benefit 4.5 crore families with six crore senior citizens. The free cover is worth ₹ 5 lakh and will be on a family basis.

"With this approval, all senior citizens of the age 70 years and above irrespective of their socio- economic status would be eligible to avail the benefits of AB PM-JAY. The eligible senior citizens would be issued a new distinct card under AB PM-JAY," the government said in the statement.

Senior citizens of the age 70 years and above belonging to families already covered under AB PM-JAY will get an additional top-up cover up to ₹ 5 lakh per year for themselves (which they do not have to share with other members of the family who are below the age of 70 years), the government said.

Senior citizens above 70 who are already getting benefits of other public health insurance schemes such as Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) may either choose their existing scheme or opt for AB PMJAY.