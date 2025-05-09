All-Party Meeting: 'Operation Sindoor' still on’

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told an all-party meeting on Thursday that at least 100 hardcore terrorists and their associates were killed in Indian strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) under the ongoing Operation Sindoor, sources said.

The meeting saw Opposition parties backing the government in the military action and hailing the armed forces, as leaders across the political spectrum projected a united front amid heightened tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Chairing the meeting, Rajnath Singh, in his briefing and then responding to points raised by the leaders of different parties, said India does not want escalation but will give a befitting reply to Pakistan if attacked, the sources added.

"In the moment of crisis, we are with the government," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters after the meeting, a view reiterated by his party colleague and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and echoed by several other opposition leaders.

Singh noted that it is an emerging and evolving situation, declining to get into the details of the continuing Indian operation.

Kharge said, "The defence minister said this is a sensitive time and in the interest of the country, detailed questions are not to be asked as they pertain to defence secrets." The Congress chief, though, conveyed his disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi not attending the all-party meeting.

A number of Opposition leaders, the sources said, referred to the Pakistani claim of downing Indian fighter jets and wondered if the government needed to counter such propaganda. Gandhi and John Brittas of the CPI(M) suggested that a special session of Parliament should be convened, saying it would send out a message of united national resolve.

A source quoted Singh as saying, "It is difficult to give an exact estimate as the operation is still ongoing and we are collating the details. India will give a befitting reply if Pakistan attacks." The operation has achieved its intended objectives, the Defence Minister added.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "The discussions were conducted in a constructive and serious manner given the gravity of the issue at hand. Each leader expressed their views with responsibility and maturity, recognising the major challenge the country is currently facing." "Across party lines, political leaders said there is no place for politics in such critical times. All leaders unanimously congratulated our armed forces on the success of Operation Sindoor and assured their full support to the government, with no dissent whatsoever," he added.