Live
- Pawan denied permission for his special plane
- Uncertainty continues over Naidu's shifting, TDP cadre follows convoy
- Biden applauds India's space milestones; India and US may send astronauts to ISS
- ‘Jawan’ is all set for the weekend bash
- G20 New Delhi Leaders Declaration unveils a 12-point vision for a better global future
- On first anniversary of ‘Brahmastra’, Ayan debunks rumours of Part 2, 3 getting shelved
- Galla Jayadev slams YCP govt for arresting Chandrababu
- When is Grandparents’ Day 2023 in India? Date, History, Facts, Quotes, and Celebration
- Opposition in AP condemn Chandrababu Naidu's arrest
- ‘Haddi’ serves as platform to voices of transgender community- Director Akshat Ajay Sharma
Just In
All requests of Rajasthan CM for helicopter flights were approved: MHA
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Saturday, refuted media reports that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was denied approval for his helicopter flight, saying all his four requests were approved.
New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Saturday, refuted media reports that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was denied approval for his helicopter flight, saying all his four requests were approved.
Sharing a series of posts in X, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs said, "In a news report, Rajasthan Chief Minister has claimed denial of approval for his helicopter flight by the MHA. Four requests were received from Chief Minister Rajasthan for flight permissions, including for Sikar,
and all were approved by the MHA."
"No request from Chief Minister Rajasthan has been denied. While all scheduled flights of commercial Aircrafts and movement of Governors and
State Chief Ministers on their State aircrafts are allowed, private chartered flights require specific MHA approval," it said in another post
on X, formerly Twitter.
The remarks from the MHA came after a news report claimed that the Chief Minister's flight was not approved by the Home Ministry.
The bitter war of words precedes the Assembly elections for the 200-member House scheduled later this year.
Gehlot has launched a series of schemes eyeing a comeback in the state to break the jinx of the alternate government.
Meanwhile, the BJP is also making all-out efforts to dethrone the Congress.