All-women security cover for PM's event in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a security cover comprising only women police personnel will be deployed at a mega event to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat's Navsari district on International Women's Day on March 8, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said on Thursday.

“The Gujarat police is taking a unique initiative on International Women's Day. For the first time in the history of India, only women police will handle the entire security arrangement of the PM's event - right from his arrival at the helipad at Vansi Borsi village in Navsari till the event venue," Harsh Sanghavi announced.

“This initiative will give a strong message to the world on Women's Day and it will also convey how women are playing an important role in making Gujarat a safe and secure state,” he added.

PM Modi will be on a two-day tour to Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli on March 8 and 9. He will address the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' in Vansi Borsi village on March 8, a campaign for empowering women through financial independence and self-dependence programs.