Allahabad Lawyers Declare Indefinite Strike Over Justice Yashwant Varma's Transfer
Allahabad High Court Bar Association announces an indefinite strike protesting the proposed transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma following a cash discovery controversy.
The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has announced an indefinite strike starting March 25, expressing strong opposition to the Supreme Court Collegium's decision to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma to his parent court. The strike comes in the wake of a recent incident where a substantial amount of cash was discovered at Justice Varma's official residence in Delhi following a fire on March 14.
Bar Association President Anil Tiwari emphasized the association's commitment to fighting the transfer, stating that they have received support from 22 organizations. The lawyers have resolved to abstain from judicial work and are prepared to escalate their protest, including taking to the streets and potentially facing legal consequences.
The association is demanding a comprehensive scrutiny of Justice Varma's previous judgments and is calling on the government to intervene in the matter. They argue that the transfer threatens the fundamental principles of judicial independence and democracy.
The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, has already issued directives withdrawing judicial work from Justice Varma, further intensifying the ongoing controversy.