Alleged Involvement Of Delhi Police Special Cell Personnel In Hit-And-Run Incident Raises Concerns

In a concerning incident in Central Delhi’s Daryaganj-ITO stretch, a Delhi Police Special Cell personnel was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning. Identified as Mohit, a Head Constable, he purportedly struck a cab driven by Ramesh with his non-service vehicle.

The collision, which occurred from behind, resulted in minor damage to Ramesh’s cab. However, despite the incident, Ramesh opted not to file a police complaint.

Following the incident, the Special Cell officer faced action under section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act. Additionally, a police uniform and diary were recovered from Mohit’s vehicle, raising further questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officials have disclosed that they are currently reviewing CCTV footage of the area to determine if any other vehicles were involved in collisions with Mohit’s car. This investigation aims to shed light on the full extent of the incident and any potential contributing factors.

The alleged involvement of a police officer in a hit-and-run incident underscores the importance of accountability and adherence to traffic laws, particularly among law enforcement personnel who are entrusted with upholding public safety. This incident also highlights the need for thorough investigations and transparency to maintain public trust in the police force.