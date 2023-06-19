Alternative plant nutrients planned

New Delhi: An ambitious scheme that aims to promote balanced use of fertilisers along with bio-fertilisers, called Promotion of Alternate Nutrients for Agriculture Management Yojana or PM PRANAM, is likely to be formally unveiled by the Centre at the end of this month.

According to sources, the scheme, which was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget for 2023-24, is likely to be cleared by the Union cabinet once Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his visit to the US and Egypt.Around 50 per cent of savings made in subsidies will be given as a grant to the state that saves the most amount of funds.

With PM Modi scheduled to return from his two-nation tour on June 25, there is a likelihood that the scheme may be discussed during the cabinet meeting scheduled towards the end of the month. Sources further informed that all preparations for sending the scheme for cabinet approval are complete and once it is cleared, then it would come under the implementation process.

