Live
- Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Ulajh’ begins shoot in London
- Kyrgios has more chance to defeat Djokovic at Wimbledon, says Carlos Alcaraz
- Om Birla recalls his 4-year journey as Lok Sabha Speaker
- Bangladesh launches campaign to distribute vitamin A capsules to 22mn kids
- All set for smooth conduct of annual Rath Yatra
- BJP playing politics on foodgrains for poor, says CM Siddaramaiah
- BJP leaders to meet 35 lakh families in Telangana in a single day on June 22
- Elon Musk's Twitter Now Features An Instagram-Like Feature
- Lalan Singh slams PM for not taking up Manipur issue in 'Mann Ki Baat'
- James Rodriguez eyeing 2026 World Cup qualification with Colombia
Alternative plant nutrients planned
An ambitious scheme that aims to promote the balanced use of fertilisers along with bio-fertilisers, called ‘Promotion of Alternate Nutrients for Agriculture Management Yojana’ or PM PRANAM, is likely to be unveiled by the Centre at the end of this month.
New Delhi: An ambitious scheme that aims to promote balanced use of fertilisers along with bio-fertilisers, called Promotion of Alternate Nutrients for Agriculture Management Yojana or PM PRANAM, is likely to be formally unveiled by the Centre at the end of this month.
According to sources, the scheme, which was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget for 2023-24, is likely to be cleared by the Union cabinet once Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his visit to the US and Egypt.Around 50 per cent of savings made in subsidies will be given as a grant to the state that saves the most amount of funds.
With PM Modi scheduled to return from his two-nation tour on June 25, there is a likelihood that the scheme may be discussed during the cabinet meeting scheduled towards the end of the month. Sources further informed that all preparations for sending the scheme for cabinet approval are complete and once it is cleared, then it would come under the implementation process.