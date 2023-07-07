Amarnath Yatra: JK govt takes steps towards zero-waste pilgrimage

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir government said that it has taken steps to transform the annual Amarnath Yatra into a zero-waste journey by promoting cleanliness, waste management, and responsible tourism.

To achieve zero-waste journey, the government has collaborated with the Rural Development Department (RDD) and Swaaha Resource Management.

The government said that various innovative measures have been introduced, including the distribution of reusable cloth bags, waste process monitoring, and the creation of a yatra anthem for sustainable tourism.

“A yatra anthem has been created to promote responsible tourism practices. The implementation of a management information system (MIS) portal and web app which enables efficient waste process monitoring has also been introduced,” the government said.

It said that these efforts aim to bring about a behavioral change among pilgrims and establish a solid waste management model that can be replicated in other pilgrimages.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has highlighted the importance of instilling a sense of responsibility towards the environment among the pilgrims. He also commended the RDD and Swaaha Resource Management for their remarkable work in driving this transformative initiative.

The government said that several initiatives have been launched while one notable measure is the distribution of reusable cloth bags to encourage pilgrims to avoid single-use plastic.

It said that efforts are also underway to shift the focus of Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns towards behavioral change communication.

“The active involvement of volunteers and seamless coordination at various stages of solid waste management have proven instrumental in raising awareness and cultivating a profound sense of responsibility towards the environment and natural heritage,” the government said.

The waste management model developed for the Amarnath Yatra is considered a resounding success. In light of this achievement, the Lieutenant Governor intends to direct the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) to study and implement a similar model for other pilgrimages, it said.

Various tools and materials have been designed to educate and sensitize yatris (pilgrims) and stakeholders about cleanliness, the avoidance of plastic, and the pursuit of zero landfill. These include movable inflatable mascots, touch screen kiosks, audio jingles, guidelines for yatris and langars (community kitchens), IEC posters, banners, and free reusable cloth bags.

Feedback from the yatris reflects the accomplishments in conducting the yatra this year. The concerted focus on sanitation, sustainability, and zero landfill aims to safeguard the spiritual, cultural, economic, and ecological values associated with the pilgrimage.

Recently, a total of 18,354 pilgrims, including males, females, children, sadhus (holy men), and sadhvis (holy women), were able to perform darshan (worship) at the Amarnath cave shrine. Since the beginning of the yatra, the cumulative number of yatris who have undertaken darshan stands at 67,566.