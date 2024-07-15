Ambala airport to commence civil flights on Aug 15

Live
Haryana Civil Aviation Minister Kamal Gupta on Monday said that civil flights from the Ambala airport would commence on August 15 and directions have been issued to complete civil and electrical works, including in the parking area, before that.
Chairing a review meeting held here with officers of the Civil Aviation, Power, Public Works (Buildings and Roads), and Fire Service Departments, he said the runway of the Indian Air Force Station would be used for takeoff and landing of aircraft.
The airport will benefit travellers from Haryana as well as neighbouring states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.
He said a memorandum of understanding would soon be signed by airlines with the state government for flight operations under RCS-UDAN. The Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik), a government-backed initiative to improve infrastructure and connectivity, especially in remote and underserved regions, was launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on October 21, 2016, with a 10-year vision.
The first RCS-UDAN flight was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27, 2017, connecting Shimla to Delhi.