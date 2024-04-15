Ambedkar’s birth anniversary: AAP netas read out Preamble

New Delhi : AAP leaders read out the Preamble to the Constitution on the occasion of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on Sunday. Workers and leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gathered at the party headquarters here on Rouse Avenue to take part in the “Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao” oath-taking ceremony.

Addressing the party workers, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “Till the time the AAP is there, its workers will keep fighting to protect the Constitution till their last breath. The BJP wants to amend the Constitution.” Singh asked people to vote for the INDIA opposition bloc candidates in all seven seats of Delhi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“If you want (Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal to walk out of jail, you have to ensure that the BJP candidates lose their deposits in all the seven seats in Delhi. You have to ensure the victory of the AAP and Congress candidates in all the seven seats,” he said. Slogans of “Jai Bhim” and “Babasaheb Amar Rahenge” were raised at the event. Kejriwal, the national convenor of the AAP, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam in the national capital and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. He will be in judicial custody till Monday.

