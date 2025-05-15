Ameriki papa ne war rukwa di kya: Cong takes swipe at govt over Trump's remarks

New Delhi: After US President Donald Trump claimed he brokered the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire using trade incentives, the Congress questioned whether Prime Minister Modi and Foreign Minister Jaishankar compromised India’s security under US pressure.

Congress leaders criticized Trump for "hyphenating" India and Pakistan and compared Modi to Shehbaz Sharif.

With Trump reiterating his claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan for the fifth time, the Congress asked what do the "typically loquacious" PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have to say about this revelation and did they "mortgage" India's security interests in the face of US "pressure".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "A few days ago we learnt of the ceasefire with Pakistan from the President of the United States. Now, at a public event in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, the US President reveals that he may have coerced and blackmailed India into this ceasefire using the carrot-and-stick of sanctions and trade deals."

Earlier, the Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared the clip of Trump's latest comments during the event in Saudi Arabia. "US president says it again: 'I used trade to make a deal between them, and they agreed'. Not only is Donald Trump hyphenating India with Pakistan, he is comparing Prime Minister Modi with Shehbaz Sharif," he said in the caption. He asked if such a comparison was acceptable to the PMO.

In his remarks at the Saudi-US investment forum in Riyadh, Trump said, "As I said in my inaugural address, my greatest hope is to be a peacemaker and to be a unifier.

I don't like war. We have the greatest military, by the way, in the history of the world."

"Just days ago, my administration successfully brokered a historic ceasefire to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan," claimed Trump, who is in Saudi Arabia on the first leg of his four-day trip to the Gulf region.

"And I used trade to a large extent to do it. And I said, 'Fellows, come on. Let's make a deal. Let's do some trading'," Trump said to applause from the high-level audience, which included billionaire Elon Musk.