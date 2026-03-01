Amid Middle East tensions, Cong MP urges Centre to evacuate stranded Gujarati citizens

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil, on Sunday, urged the Union and Gujarat governments to take immediate steps to safeguard and assist the Gujarati community affected by the escalating conflict involving Iran, Israel and the US, which has led to widespread disruption across the Gulf region.

In a video statement, Gohil said continuous reports of drone attacks, missile strikes and air raids in Iran and Israel, as well as in Gulf countries such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bahrain and Qatar, had created uncertainty and hardship for members of the Gujarati community living and travelling in the region.

"Many members of the Gujarati community reside in the affected areas. The Central and state governments should make adequate arrangements for their safety, security and the protection of their businesses and workplaces," he added.

The recent escalation has resulted in partial airspace closures and flight cancellations across parts of the Middle East, disrupting key transit hubs used by Indian travellers travelling to Europe and North America.

Passengers travelling through Gulf cities have reported being stranded following the suspension or diversion of flights.

Highlighting individual cases, Gohil said the family of Pritesh Patel and Hinaben Patel from Nadiad had contacted him to inform that the couple, who were travelling to the US, were stranded in Kuwait after their connecting flight was halted.

"If flights of Gujaratis travelling to America or other countries stop in Dubai, Kuwait or Abu Dhabi, they are getting stranded there," the Congress MP added.

He also referred to information received about several Gujarati pilgrims, who had travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and were now stuck at the airports.

"Videos describing the difficulties of these pilgrims have been received. The Union government must act immediately to bring Gujarati families back," Gohil said.

The Congress MP added that he had written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar seeking urgent intervention.

"If our community members want to return to Gujarat, the authorities of India and Gujarat should make free arrangements for their safe return," he said.

Until such arrangements are made, he added, Indian embassies should provide hotel accommodation and food to the stranded citizens.

"Most countries are making such arrangements for their citizens. Our embassies should also immediately do so," he said.

Expressing concern, Gohil said, "It is a matter of regret that so far neither the Prime Minister nor the Chief Minister of Gujarat (Bhupendra Patel) has issued any statement regarding the safety and security of members of the Gujarati community in the Gulf, despite continuous reports of missile and drone attacks."

He also pointed to Gujarat's longstanding commercial ties with the Gulf.

"As a coastal state, Gujarat has centuries-old trade relations with Gulf countries. Thousands of small vessels from Kutch, Salaya, Porbandar and Jamnagar ferry goods between Gujarat and Gulf destinations every day," the Congress MP added.

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued advisories urging citizens in the Gulf region to remain cautious and stay in contact with Indian missions, as authorities continue to monitor the situation amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.