Amid Tensions With Pak… Saudi minister visits India

New Delhi: Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir arrived in New Delhi on an unannounced visit and met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday.

Later, Jaishankar posted about the meeting with the Saudi leader saying, “A good meeting with @AdelAljubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia this morning” “Shared India’s perspectives on firmly countering terrorism,” referring to the India’s military strikes on Wednesday that targeted terrorist infrastructure at nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), he added.