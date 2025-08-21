Amid Trump Tariff Tensions: Russia offers 5% discount on oil to India

New Delhi/Moscow: Russia will continue to supply oil to India, now at a 5 percent discount, despite the pressure and sanctions on the latter from the US. Deputy trade representative of Russia to India, Evgeniy Griva, said, "There will be a 5 per cent discount, subject to negotiation, on Russian crude oil purchases to India".

Griva said that ‘despite the political situation, approximately the same level of oil will be imported by India.’ He said, "As for discounts, it's a commercial secret. I think, because it's usually just dialogue between businessmen and approximately usually 5%. It's fluctuating, but usually it's plus-minus 5%."

He was joined by Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin, who said that although it is a "challenging situation" for New Delhi, "we have trust in our ties". He also said, "We are confident that India-Russia energy cooperation will continue notwithstanding the external pressure."

Meanwhile, the US has accused India of funding the war in Ukraine by purchasing Russian oil and has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on New Delhi for buying oil from Russia. "India acts as a global clearinghouse for Russian oil, converting embargoed crude into high-value exports while giving Moscow the dollars it needs," White House trade adviser Peter Navarro had said.