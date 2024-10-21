Amidst global instability, India has emerged as beacon of hope, says PM Modi at NDTV World Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched 'NDTV World' - the new channel from the NDTV stable - as he inaugurated the two-day NDTV World Summit where he laid out his vision for a developed India by 2047.



The 'NDTV World Summit 2024 - The India Century' features several distinguished dignitaries from all over the world, including Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Barbados PM Mia Mottley, former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, discussing key global issues.

"If we look at the current events, one thing is common in every discussion. It is a concern related to the future. During Covid pandemic, the concern was how to deal with the global pandemic. Concerns about the global economy also rose in its aftermath. It also facilitated the concerns of inflation, unemployment, along with that of climate change. The wars and conflicts raised the concerns of ruining the global supply chain. Innocent lives have been lost due to the ongoing tensions and conflicts that have become the point of discussions in various global summits," said PM Modi while opening the world summit.

He pointed out that, even as the world is battling all these issues, India is discussing the 'The Indian Century.'

"In the midst of global instability, India is a ray of hope. It is not that we are not affected by global concerns, but there is a sense of positivity that we feel in India. India has emerged as a beacon of hope," he stated.