Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Amit Shah pays tributes to Bal Thackeray, says he never compromised with ideals

Amit Shah pays tributes to Bal Thackeray, says he never compromised with idealsamit shah
Highlights

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid homage to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary and described him as a brilliant...

NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid homage to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary and described him as a brilliant intellect of his time who never compromised with his ideals.

The Shiv Sena in November broke its decades old alliance with the BJP and formed a government in Maharashtra with the support of the NCP and the Congress.

"Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his Jayanti. Balasaheb Ji was a brilliant intellect of his time, always mesmerised the masses with his oratory skills. He always stood firm and never compromised with his ideals, Balasaheb Ji's life and his values will continue to inspire us," Shah tweeted.



Thackeray was born in 1926 in Pune and passed away in 2012 in Mumbai.

The Union home minister also paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

"I offer my heartfelt tributes to legendary Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his Birth anniversary. Netaji founded Azad Hind Fauj and dedicated his entire life for India's freedom. His passion and devotion towards the motherland will always be a source of inspiration for all," he said in another tweet.

Bose was born in 1897 in Cuttack in Odisha.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>

More From Entertainment

More >>
Puneeth Rajkumar Begins James After Wrapping Up Yuvarathnaa23 Jan 2020 11:02 AM GMT

Puneeth Rajkumar Begins James After Wrapping Up Yuvarathnaa

Annapurna Studio comes on board to present the Telugu version of
Annapurna Studio comes on board to present the Telugu version of...
Rachita Ram Breaks Silence On Love Affair With Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Marriage
Rachita Ram Breaks Silence On Love Affair With Nikhil...
Entha Manchivadavuraa First Week Collections Report
Entha Manchivadavuraa First Week Collections Report
Akshay Remuneration More Than Dhanush For Sara Ali Khan Movie?
Akshay Remuneration More Than Dhanush For Sara Ali Khan Movie?


Top