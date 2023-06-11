Live
Amit Shah Pitches for Tamil PM
Highlights
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday pitched for making a Tamil as Prime Minister in the future
Chennai: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday pitched for making a Tamil as Prime Minister in the future, party sources here said.
The BJP veteran, also its former national president, made the remarks at a closed door meeting of state party functionaries during his visit here. Without divulging details, sources indicated he pitched for a Tamil PM in the near future. Such an opportunity was lost in the past twice, he was said to have stated and reportedly blamed the ruling DMK for this.
Shah also exhorted the BJP functionaries to work towards winning over 20 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and strengthen the booth committees for this purpose.
