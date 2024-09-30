Amit Shah Slams Congress President's Remarks On PM Modi As 'Bitter Display Of Spite'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly rebuked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for comments made during a recent health incident at a campaign rally. Kharge, who experienced a medical episode while speaking in Jammu and Kashmir, declared he wouldn't die before ousting Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power.

Shah condemned these remarks as a "bitter display of spite," suggesting they revealed the deep-seated animosity Congress leaders harbor towards the Prime Minister. He accused Kharge of inappropriately mixing personal health matters with political rhetoric.

The incident occurred when the 83-year-old Congress leader briefly fell ill during a public address in Kathua district. After recovering, Kharge asserted his determination to live long enough to see Modi removed from office.

Responding via social media, Shah characterized Kharge's statement as "absolutely distasteful and disgraceful." He argued that such comments reflect poorly on both Kharge personally and the Congress party as a whole.

Despite the harsh criticism, Shah expressed well-wishes for Kharge's health, stating that he and Prime Minister Modi pray for the Congress leader's long life. He added that they hope Kharge lives to witness India's development into a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.

The exchange highlights the ongoing tensions between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress as India approaches its next general election. While political rivalries remain intense, Prime Minister Modi reportedly reached out to Kharge following the health scare to inquire about his condition, demonstrating a level of personal concern beyond partisan divisions.