Amit Shah to be in Bengal on April 16-17

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to be on a two-day visit to West Bengal on April 16 and April 17, a BJP leader said on Wednesday.

This will be Shah's first-ever visit to the state since the disappointing performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the last year's West Bengal Assembly polls.

A BJP source told IANS that on April 16, the Home Minister would visit north Bengal, and next day, attend several government and party programmes in state capital Kolkata.

"He will hold meetings with all the elected party MPs and MLAs from the state, as well as the members of the newly formed state committee of the party. He is expected to seek details on the internal evaluations of the state committee on the election disaster," he said.

Confirming this, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said Shah will attend the party's organisational meetings, besides attending government programmes.

"The state committee will also hand over an organisational report to the Home Minister," Majumdar said.

Meanwhile, state BJP sources said there is also a possibility of Shah holding meeting with the rebel sections in the party's state unit, and suggest solutions to bring an end to the infighting.