Amit Shah to campaign in Tonk, Bundi and Ajmer from Nov 16
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in the Assembly constituencies of Tonk and Rajsamand on November 16 and in Bundi on November 18, said BJP officials. Later, a major road show will be held in Ajmer.
Party sources said that star campaigners from the BJP have taken charge of the election campaign for the forthcoming Rajasthan polls on November 25.
Amit Shah will address huge public meetings in Deoli Assembly constituency of Tonk district and Kumbhalgarh and Bhim Assembly constituencies of Rajsamand on November 16.
On November 18, Shah will address huge public meetings in Bundi's Hindauli Assembly and Ajmer district's Masuda Assembly and Nasirabad Assembly.
After this he will also participate in the road show in Ajmer.