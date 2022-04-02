Amit Shah will have good health

Amit Shah- date of birth- October 22nd, 1964 at 05.20 am in Mumbai. Birth star Bharani 1st Padam. Zodiac sign Aries, ascendant Virgo.

Here Lagna lord Mercury is in 2nd house. Lagna tells about the native's structure, determination and courage. Lagna lord Mercury is in the 2nd house. Hence natives will have good courage and will take bold steps. He is a very important person in BJP.

From 18.12.2021 to 18.12.2037, native will run Jupiter major period. For Virgo ascendant, Jupiter is 4th and 7th lord. He has been posted in the 8th house. During this period, he will get so many developments.

From 18.12.2021 to 06.02 2024, native will run Jupiter major period by Jupiter sub-period. The native will get all types of developments. Good health, good co-operation from subordinates and superiors. He will succeed in every issue.

From April 10th, 2022, to October 2023, Rahu will occupy Janma Rasi from the moon sign. During this period, the native will get health problems. Hence he should perform Japa of Rahu compulsorily.