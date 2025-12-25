AMU Campus Killing: Teacher Gunned Down After Threat By Scooter-Borne Assailants

A teacher associated with a school under Aligarh Muslim University was shot dead by unidentified attackers inside the campus on Wednesday night, triggering shock and fear among students and staff. The victim, identified as Rao Danish Ali, was reportedly attacked around 9 pm while he was out for a routine walk and tea break.

According to university officials, Danish was near the Kennedy Auditorium with two colleagues when masked men approached them on a scooter. After briefly speaking to him and threatening the group with pistols, the attackers opened fire from close range, striking Danish in the head multiple times. One of the assailants allegedly issued a chilling warning moments before the shooting.

Danish collapsed at the spot and was immediately rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. University Proctor Professor Mohd Wasim Ali confirmed that Danish had gone to the campus canteen for tea, a daily routine, when the incident occurred.

Danish had been teaching computer science at the ABK High School on the AMU campus for over a decade. Police sources said the gunmen stopped the group around 8.50 pm before carrying out the attack. Although CCTV cameras captured parts of the incident near the canteen, visibility was poor due to darkness and fog, limiting the clarity of the footage.

Senior police officials, including the Senior Superintendent of Police, rushed to the scene soon after the shooting. Multiple police teams have been formed to investigate the murder, examine CCTV footage from nearby areas, and determine the motive behind the killing. Authorities have spoken to the victim’s family and colleagues and assured that all efforts are being made to trace and arrest the assailants.