Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Amul to launch fresh milk in US within a week
‘Recipe will be ours. Within one week, Amul Taaza, Amul Gold, Amul Shakti and Amul Slim n Trim will be available in the US market’
New Delhi: For the first time, Amul fresh milk will be available outside India, with the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) launching four variants of milk in the US market within a week, to cater to Indian diaspora and Asian population.
“We have been exporting dairy products for many decades. This is the first time we are launching fresh milk outside India,” GCMMF MD Jayen Mehta told PTI.
He said “the GCMMF has tied up with 108-year old cooperative organisation Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) to launch fresh milk in the US market,”
The milk collection and processing will be done by MMPA, while GCMMF will do marketing and branding of Amul fresh milk.
“Recipe will be ours. Within one week, Amul Taaza, Amul Gold, Amul Shakti and Amul Slim n Trim will be available in the US market,” he said.
Mehta said fresh milk will be available in New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Washington, Dallas and Texas among others.
GCMMF will target non-resident Indians (NRIs) and the Asian population.
Asked about the selling target, he said GCMMF will focus on branding and marketing for the next 3-4 months.
“We are expecting a good response from customers,” he said.
Mehta said GCMMF would also launch fresh milk products like paneer, curd and butter milk in the near future. PTI