Anam Mirza Shares How Quitting UPI Helped Her Save Money

Highlights

Anam Mirza, sister of tennis star Sania Mirza, stopped using UPI apps like Google Pay to control her spending. Though tough at first, this small change made a big impact on her savings. She shared her experience in her series Little Changes, Big Impact.

Sania Mirza’s sister, Anam Mirza, shared a smart money-saving tip online.

In a video on Instagram, she explained that she had stopped using UPI apps for payments.

She even removed Google Pay from her phone and cleared out her UPI account balance.

At first, she found it difficult to manage without quick digital payments.

There were times when she had to borrow money from friends just to buy coffee.

But over time, she got used to this new habit.

Anam talked about this change as part of her online series called Little Changes, Big Impact.

She said that by avoiding instant payments, she became more aware of her spending habits.

This small change helped her save more money and control her expenses better.

