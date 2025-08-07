Ancient Kedar temple buried

Uttarkashi: The ancient Kalp Kedar temple was buried in the debris brought over by the flash flood in the Kheer Ganga river. The temple remained buried under ground for many years, possibly due to a previous disaster, with only its tip visible over ground. Built in the Kature style, the architecture of the Shiva temple is similar to that of Kedarnath Dham. An excavation led to its discovery in 1945.