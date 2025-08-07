Live
- Google Introduces ‘Guided Learning’ in Gemini AI to Promote Smarter Studying Over Shortcuts
- Dharmasthala forest site under scrutiny again in mass grave inquiry
- Tripura HC orders probe into lower court's grant of bail to 6 murder accused
- No toll collection if highway badly maintained: Kerala HC
- Rupee rises 5 paise to 87.67 against US dollar in early trade
- Trump’s Truth Social Unveils Perplexity-Powered AI Search Tool to Rival Google
- CM Chandrababu to Launch Schemes on National Handloom Day in Mangalagiri
- Dehradun: No time for us to run away
- 28 tourists from Kerala missing
- Ancient Kedar temple buried
Highlights
Uttarkashi: The ancient Kalp Kedar temple was buried in the debris brought over by the flash flood in the Kheer Ganga river. The temple remained...
Uttarkashi: The ancient Kalp Kedar temple was buried in the debris brought over by the flash flood in the Kheer Ganga river. The temple remained buried under ground for many years, possibly due to a previous disaster, with only its tip visible over ground. Built in the Kature style, the architecture of the Shiva temple is similar to that of Kedarnath Dham. An excavation led to its discovery in 1945.
