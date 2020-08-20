Andhra Pradesh tops in making use of e-health platforms 

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh not only is a part of the top five states in utilising the 'eSanjeevani' digital platform of the ministry of health and family welfare but also tops in the health and wellness programmes under the scheme.



This was disclosed by the Union ministry of health and family welfare at a review here on Wednesday. AP leads in having the most Health and Wellness Centre-medical college interactions with 25,478 consultations while Tamil Nadu leads in the OPD services with 56,346 consultations.

Holistic approach adopted by the AP government, particularly in the wake of Covid-19 situation and the emphasis laid on daily reviews and a free hand given to the medical personnel helped AP achieve this distinction, it is said.

This milestone was achieved in a short time period of 10 days only since the August 9 when Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union minister for health and family welfare presided over a meeting to mark the completion of 1.5 lakh tele-consultations.

In what can be seen as a big push for the 'Digital India' initiative of the Prime Minister, the e-Sanjeevani platform has proved its usefulness and easy access for the caregivers and the medical community, and those seeking healthcare services in the times of Covid.

eSanjeevani platform has enabled two types of telemedicine services viz. Doctor-to-Doctor (eSanjeevani) and Patient-to-Doctor (e-Sanjeevani OPD) tele-consultations.

eSanjeevani has been implemented so far by 23 states and other states are in the process of rolling it out.

The top five states which have been utilising the e-health services being offered through this platform are Tamil Nadu (56,346 consultations), Uttar Pradesh (33,325), Andhra Pradesh (29,400), Himachal Pradesh (26,535) and Kerala (21,433).