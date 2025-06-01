Annamalai hails BrahMos impact, says many countries showing interest

Senior BJP leader K. Annamalai on Sunday underscored India’s rising global stature in defence manufacturing and praised the country’s civilizational values as its most enduring strength.

Speaking at a public forum here, Annamalai pointed to the increasing global interest in India’s defence technologies, particularly the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

“Every single day -- of course, you all know -- the greatest spokesperson for the BrahMos missile is the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He has practically become our ambassador,” Annamalai said, drawing applause from the audience.

He referred to a recent statement of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Shariff in Azerbaijan, and said, “They were reportedly planning an attack after their prayers -- something similar to what JD Vance had referenced. But India acted one or two hours ahead of time, and the BrahMos strike significantly damaged their credibility. After Operation Sindoor, reports suggest that 16 countries have expressed interest in procuring BrahMos missiles for their defence forces.”

The BJP leader lauded the Modi government’s push for self-reliance in defence, citing record-breaking production figures.

“For a long time, we were enamoured by Western countries, believing their military technologies were far superior. As a result, Indian defence firms were overlooked. But under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the defence sector has been opened like never before. In the financial year 2024-25, India’s defence production has touched Rs 1.46 lakh crore,” he said.

Shifting from defence to deeper civilizational themes, Annamalai reflected on India’s spiritual geography. “In our tradition, we link the human being to the cosmos. Our civilizational strength is rooted in the fact that no single sacred site claims exclusivity. That is why we have 51 Shakti Peethas and 12 Jyotirlingas across the land. Every region is sacred, every place is unique,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Annamalai added, “This civilizational unity-- woven through our culture and spirituality -- is India’s greatest strength, even more so than our borders guarded by drones, armies, and powerful weapons.”