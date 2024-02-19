Live
Just In
Another farmer dies in protest in Punjab
Chandigarh: One of the farmers who was protesting in front of the house of former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh in Patiala has died of a suspected heart attack on Monday.
The farmer, identified as Narinderpal Singh (43), was from Patiala district. This is the third such death during the ongoing farmers' protests over their demands, among others, for a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) of their crops.
The first death was reported from the Shambhu border, while another from the Khanauri border, both located on the Punjab-Haryana border.
Narinderpal Singh reached the 'dharna' site with his colleagues on February 17.
On Sunday night, when his health deteriorated, he asked his fellow farmers to take him back to the village.