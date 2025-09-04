Another spell of heavy rain in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Heavy rains in several parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday disrupted rail and road traffic besides leaving many areas in Jaipur and Kota districts waterlogged.

A spokesperson of the Kota railway division said landslides near Dara railway station on the Kota-Mumbai route forced authorities to halt nine trains.

Waterlogging in the Dara nullah led to suspension of traffic on national highway-52 connecting Kota and Jhalawar.

In Dausa, a police van rammed into a truck amid heavy rains on the Jaipur-Agra highway, leaving two policemen injured, police said.

The morning downpour also disrupted normal life in Jaipur, Dausa and Sikar.

Jaipur Meteorological Centre Director Radheshyam Sharma said the monsoon trough currently extends from Bikaner, Jaipur, Datia, Sidhi and Puri to the Bay of Bengal, while another trough is passing through Punjab, Haryana and northeast Rajasthan.

A low-pressure system persisting over the Bay of Bengal since Tuesday is likely to keep rains active in the state till September 7, he added.

The weather office has issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in Banswara and Pratapgarh districts on Wednesday, while a yellow alert for heavy rain is in place for Alwar, Baran, Bundi, Bharatpur and nearly a dozen other districts.

Between September 3 and 5, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in parts of Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions.

Rain activity is also likely to increase in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions between September 5 and 7.