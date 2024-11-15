Another tigress released in soft enclosure in Similipal

Baripada : After tigress Jamuna, another tigress Zeenat, brought from Maharashtra, was released in a 'soft enclosure' in the core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha on Friday. The three-year-old tigress Zeenat was brought to the STR on Thursday evening from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra.

It was tranquilised on November 13 and then transported to Similipal by road via Raipur, Sambalpur and Jashipur, a senior forest official said. The tigress is healthy and active.

A special team of Odisha's Forest department, comprising a veterinarian, a range officer and an Assistant Conservator of Forests went to Maharashtra to bring the tigress.

Tigress Jamuna was brought to Similipal on October 27 with the approval of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). It was kept in a quarantine before being released into the wild recently.