Another Vikas Dubey supporter arrested, 11 more remaining

Uttar Pradesh: State Police has arrested another supporter of Vikas Dubey named Shashikanth, the one who is co-accused in the Kanpur ambush case. UP Police arrested 4 people so far including Shashikant.

Law and Order ADG Prashant Kumar said on Tuesday, "There are total 21 accused in the case, of which 4 have been arrested while 6 accused including Vikas Dubey have been killed during police proceedings in different incidents." He added, "Shashikant, an accused in the case, has also been arrested. He is one of the four accused arrested till now. Hunt is on for the other 11 named accused."

The ADG also said that police have managed to recover the arms and bullets the gang had looted from the police personnel it killed in the Kanpur attack earlier this month. Vikas Dubey and his gang killed 8 policemen during an encounter and fled with their arms.

ADG Prashant Kumar said, "Vikas Dubey had asked his gang members to hide the looted arms and bullets at his residence at Bikru village. During search at Vikas Dubey's residence, we recovered the police belongings."

Post-mortem of the slain policemen has revealed that not only were they shot with bullets, but sharp weapons were also used to kill them. The post-mortem has also revealed that all bullets were shot from point blank range. Circle Officer Devendra Mishra suffered four bullet injuries.