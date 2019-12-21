Anti-CAA protests: Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad taken to Tiz Hazari Court

Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been brought to Tis Hazari Court in Delhi. Chandrashekhar Azad was taken into police custody from outside the Jama Masjid in the early hours on Saturday morning. He was inside the mosque in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Police were on the lookout for the leader since yesterday morning. The leader emerged from the crowds and shouted slogans demanding for the Citizenship Amendment Act to be repealed. He later disappeared into the crowds as the police were trying yo get a hold of him.

Speaking about the amendment and why it needs to be repealed, the leader said, "We have to make a sacrifice so that the legislation is taken back. We do not support violence. We were sitting inside the mosque since Friday morning and our people were not involved in violence."

Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested by the Delhi Police on Saturday after initially being detained. Azad has been arrested for inciting a mob indulging in violence. The total number of arrests made in connection with yesterday's violence in Old Delhi is 16.

All the people arrested have been brought to court.

Chandrashekhar Azad's outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar on Friday against the new citizenship law, despite not having permission from the police.