Anti-submarine weapon system test a success

New Delhi : India successfully tested an anti-submarine weapon system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday, in a boost to its naval warfare capabilities.

DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy said that SMART is a game changer technology demonstration in Anti-Submarine Warfare.

The DRDO said that "supersonic missile-assisted release of torpedo (SMART) has been successfully flight tested at 11:45 hrs from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha."

A number of DRDO laboratories including DRDL, Research Centre Imarat in Hyderabad, Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, Agra, Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, Visakhapatnam have developed the technologies required for SMART.